BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 113.39%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
