BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BCE in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$67.93 on Monday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$54.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.17. The stock has a market cap of C$61.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.169 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.61%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
