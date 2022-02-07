BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BCE in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$67.93 on Monday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$54.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.17. The stock has a market cap of C$61.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.169 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.61%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

