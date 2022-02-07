Beacon Price Up 23.5% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $614,887.88 and approximately $4,110.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00028361 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

