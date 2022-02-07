Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $268.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $272.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.