Beefy.Finance (BIFI) One Day Volume Reaches $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00189907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00402854 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.