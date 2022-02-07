Belt Finance (BELT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003962 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $16.72 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.90 or 0.99720907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

