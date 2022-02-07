BENQI (QI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.75 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $23.46 million and $16.75 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

