Berry Data One Day Volume Reaches $156,898.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $967,141.79 and approximately $156,898.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.39 or 0.07162421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.04 or 0.99868949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars.

