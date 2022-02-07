Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,059,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

