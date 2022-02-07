Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Down 6.3%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
Several analysts have issued reports on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $784.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47.
About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
