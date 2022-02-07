Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Down 6.3%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $784.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

