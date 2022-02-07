Bezant Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $925,853.07 and approximately $342.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107690 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

