BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $125,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,379,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,034,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.64.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

