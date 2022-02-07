Big Digital Shares (BDS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,568.00

Big Digital Shares (CURRENCY:BDS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $447,530.69 and approximately $2,568.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.69 or 0.07144662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,958.31 or 0.99777093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Coin Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Big Digital Shares Coin Trading

