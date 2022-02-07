Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.460-$-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $597 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.54 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.79. 3,112,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.92. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.25.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,115 shares of company stock valued at $125,801,643. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

