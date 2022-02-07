Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.160-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.62 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.430 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.79. 3,112,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,115 shares of company stock worth $125,801,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

