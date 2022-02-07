Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE BIO opened at $626.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $688.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.