Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.81.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 52-week low of $212.56 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

