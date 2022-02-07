Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bird Global in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS opened at $3.30 on Monday. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bird Global stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.