Biswap (BSW) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Biswap has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $129.81 million and $8.62 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07124090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00066713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

