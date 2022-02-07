BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0039

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $113,149.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,984.40 or 0.99828775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023147 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00024706 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.22 or 0.00443086 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.