Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Hits $14.34 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $1,490.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

