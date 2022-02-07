Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Achieves $198.25 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $198.25 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $17.37 or 0.00039714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002107 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

