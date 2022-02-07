Bitrue Coin Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $43.46 million and $10.25 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107690 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

