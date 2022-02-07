Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 58.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $99,819.72 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 71.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00310355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002033 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.