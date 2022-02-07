BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.12% of Conn’s worth $74,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conn’s by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 211,236 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

CONN opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $667.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

