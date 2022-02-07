BlackRock Inc. Buys 171,962 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.43% of Ranpak worth $74,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 146.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

PACK opened at $24.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.