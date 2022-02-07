BlackRock Inc. Buys 65,325 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $74,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.29 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

