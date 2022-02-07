BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.17% of nLIGHT worth $75,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

LASR stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $841.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,763 shares of company stock valued at $618,550. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.