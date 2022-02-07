BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Raises Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of THRG stock opened at GBX 826.40 ($11.11) on Monday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 758 ($10.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,046 ($14.06). The firm has a market cap of £852.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 912.47.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.