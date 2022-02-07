BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,236 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 2.62% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $39,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $832,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,478,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $711,661,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $50.49. 18,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.