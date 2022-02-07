bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.68) and the highest is ($1.34). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.91) to ($11.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($3.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in bluebird bio by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 3,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

