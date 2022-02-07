BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.98 and last traded at C$24.88. Approximately 18,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

