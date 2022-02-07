BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €69.60

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €69.00 ($77.53) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €63.00 ($70.79) to €66.00 ($74.16) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($80.90) to €74.00 ($83.15) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.