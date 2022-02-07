BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 171,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,438. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,755 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BOK Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 50.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

