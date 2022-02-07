BOK Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,438. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $519,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $3,198,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BOK Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 50.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

