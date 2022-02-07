BOMB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $245,826.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002524 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $991,894.21 and $245,826.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,912.30 or 0.99953957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023724 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.00447878 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,260 coins and its circulating supply is 894,472 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

