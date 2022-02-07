Boralex (BLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boralex (TSE: BLX) recently:
- 2/3/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$41.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25.
- 1/24/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/24/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/11/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00.
- 12/22/2021 – Boralex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/22/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$31.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.36.
Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
