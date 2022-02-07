Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.32.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRLXF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
BRLXF opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $39.69.
Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.
