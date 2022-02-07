Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.69.

BLX has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reduced their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

BLX opened at C$31.72 on Monday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.36.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

