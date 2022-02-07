Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 22.9% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $77.59 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00264451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006554 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

