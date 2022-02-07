Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Lowered to $82.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84. 1,704,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,546. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

