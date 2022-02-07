Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.56.

BYDGF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.32. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.26.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

