Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85. 18 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 92 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

