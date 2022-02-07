Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.19. 17,536,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,320,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

