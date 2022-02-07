Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.83. 3,683,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

