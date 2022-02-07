Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

