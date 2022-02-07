Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.26 million to $31.19 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $21.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $105.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $107.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $142.92 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $147.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

