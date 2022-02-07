Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eventbrite.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. 632,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,411. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

