Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eventbrite.
NYSE:EB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. 632,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,411. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.92.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
