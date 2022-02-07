Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.86 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

