Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK opened at $18.57 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.